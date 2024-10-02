WWE NXT Reveals New Title Belts in CW Debut

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE NXT debuted on The CW from Allstate Arena in Chicago on October 1, marking a significant shift with several changes. A new black and silver NXT logo, compared to the Las Vegas Raiders, replaced the previous white and gold design. The episode also introduced a new theme song, "Millions From Now" by 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne.

Shawn Michaels, WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, kicked off the premiere by unveiling updated NXT and NXT Women’s Championship belts, featuring the new logo. In a big moment, Trick Williams reclaimed the NXT Championship by defeating Ethan Page during the broadcast.

New NXT Championship titles introduced for both the men and women, these look CLEAN, very throwback to the black and gold version of the brand. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/5uwaY6WieY — Richie Vargas (@RichieRich93_) October 2, 2024