WWE NXT Reveals New Title Belts in CW Debut

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 02, 2024

WWE NXT debuted on The CW from Allstate Arena in Chicago on October 1, marking a significant shift with several changes. A new black and silver NXT logo, compared to the Las Vegas Raiders, replaced the previous white and gold design. The episode also introduced a new theme song, "Millions From Now" by 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne.

Shawn Michaels, WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, kicked off the premiere by unveiling updated NXT and NXT Women’s Championship belts, featuring the new logo. In a big moment, Trick Williams reclaimed the NXT Championship by defeating Ethan Page during the broadcast.

