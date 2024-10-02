WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Trick Williams Reclaims WWE NXT World Championship

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 02, 2024

Trick Williams Reclaims WWE NXT World Championship

Last night, the WWE NXT World Championship found a new home during the debut episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network, broadcast live from the AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois, on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

In a highly anticipated main event, CM Punk made a special appearance as the guest referee, officiating in front of an electric hometown crowd. The match reached its climax when Trick Williams pinned former champion Ethan Page, with Punk counting the decisive three.

With this victory, Trick Williams reclaimed the WWE NXT World Championship, marking a monumental moment in the history of the brand.


Tags: #wwe #nxt #the cw network #cw #trick williams

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89585/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π