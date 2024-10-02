Trick Williams Reclaims WWE NXT World Championship

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Last night, the WWE NXT World Championship found a new home during the debut episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network, broadcast live from the AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois, on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

In a highly anticipated main event, CM Punk made a special appearance as the guest referee, officiating in front of an electric hometown crowd. The match reached its climax when Trick Williams pinned former champion Ethan Page, with Punk counting the decisive three.

With this victory, Trick Williams reclaimed the WWE NXT World Championship, marking a monumental moment in the history of the brand.