WWE NXT Undergoes Rebranding as It Moves to The CW: New Logo Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 01, 2024

As first discussed last week on “WrestleVotes Radio” exclusively on SK Wrestling Backstage Pass, NXT is officially undergoing a significant rebranding. With tonight’s highly anticipated move to The CW network, the new era of NXT has arrived.

WrestleVotes has announced that we have now received the brand-new NXT logo, which matches the description shared during last week’s exclusive reveal. The design marks a fresh chapter for the brand as it transitions to its new television home.

WWE NXT Talent Set to Appear at Rescheduled TNA iMPACT Taping in Nashville

Some new details have emerged regarding the collaboration between WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling. While WWE NXT will be on the road in Chicago, [...]

Tags: #wwe #nxt #the cw network #cw

