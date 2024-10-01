WWE NXT Undergoes Rebranding as It Moves to The CW: New Logo Revealed

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

As first discussed last week on “WrestleVotes Radio” exclusively on SK Wrestling Backstage Pass, NXT is officially undergoing a significant rebranding. With tonight’s highly anticipated move to The CW network, the new era of NXT has arrived.

WrestleVotes has announced that we have now received the brand-new NXT logo, which matches the description shared during last week’s exclusive reveal. The design marks a fresh chapter for the brand as it transitions to its new television home.