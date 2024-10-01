WWE NXT Talent Set to Appear at Rescheduled TNA iMPACT Taping in Nashville

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Some new details have emerged regarding the collaboration between WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling.

While WWE NXT will be on the road in Chicago, Illinois, and St. Louis, Missouri, for the first two WWE NXT shows airing on CW, talent from WWE NXT are still set to appear at the upcoming TNA iMPACT television tapings.

As previously mentioned, the TNA iMPACT taping, originally scheduled for Spartanburg, South Carolina, was moved to Nashville, Tennessee, after the initial plans were disrupted due to Hurricane Helene.

One source has shared that "at least two female talents from WWE NXT" are expected to participate in the TNA iMPACT taping in Nashville, with the possibility of more joining.

This taping will be crucial for TNA as they will be recording content for their episodes leading up to their signature annual event, TNA Bound For Glory, which will take place later this week.