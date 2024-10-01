WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Familiar Faces Expected to Debut on WWE NXT’s CW Premiere

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 01, 2024

There is speculation that some familiar faces recognizable to longtime pro wrestling fans may make a surprise appearance during tonight’s WWE NXT premiere on The CW.

Ahead of the highly anticipated debut of WWE NXT on The CW Network at Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, reports suggest that a former veteran TNA Wrestling tag-team could be set to enter the WWE Universe.

One source indicates that The Motor City Machine Guns, the legendary duo consisting of Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley, who are rumored to have recently signed with WWE after leaving TNA, may appear in some capacity tonight.

While it's unclear whether they will make a full in-person debut or be featured in another form, WWE NXT talent themselves are fueling speculation about their potential involvement in the premiere.

