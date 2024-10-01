WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT to Debut New Logo Tonight on The CW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 01, 2024

An update has emerged concerning the highly anticipated debut of WWE NXT on The CW, set to take place tonight.

Ahead of tonight's WWE NXT debut from the AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois, reports have surfaced regarding a fresh new look for the brand. It has been confirmed that WWE NXT will reveal a redesigned logo during the broadcast.

According to one source, the new logo will feature a sleek silver and black color scheme, with a more rectangular design compared to its previous version.

