WWE NXT to Debut New Logo Tonight on The CW

An update has emerged concerning the highly anticipated debut of WWE NXT on The CW, set to take place tonight.

Ahead of tonight's WWE NXT debut from the AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois, reports have surfaced regarding a fresh new look for the brand. It has been confirmed that WWE NXT will reveal a redesigned logo during the broadcast.

According to one source, the new logo will feature a sleek silver and black color scheme, with a more rectangular design compared to its previous version.