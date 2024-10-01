Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada Set for AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary with Title Twist!

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW has officially confirmed a high-stakes showdown between Bryan Danielson and Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary event, with a unique stipulation.

Danielson initially issued a challenge to Okada via social media in a video shared on Monday night.

Now, AEW has revealed that this epic encounter will be a Champion versus Champion match on the Wednesday, October 2, 2024, edition of Dynamite. The twist? Both Danielson and Okada's championships will be on the line, but Okada’s AEW Continental Championship will only be up for grabs during the first 20 minutes of the match.

Following the official announcement, Danielson confidently declared, “Once and for all, we’ll see who’s the best.”

In addition to this marquee match, AEW’s milestone Dynamite show, set to take place at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA, will also feature Will Ospreay defending the AEW International Championship against Ricochet, Hangman Page going head-to-head with Juice Robinson, and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. taking on Serena Deeb.