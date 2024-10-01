WWE NXT Goes Live Tonight on the CW Network with Two Title Matches and CM Punk as Special Guest Referee!

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE NXT is set to air tonight at 8/7c on the CW Network, live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. The episode promises an exciting night with two title matches, an appearance from WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair, and a highly anticipated Miz TV segment.

The card has been stacked to offer fans a glimpse of what WWE NXT will look like on the CW Network, setting a new tone compared to its previous home on the USA Network.

WWE NXT Preview:

- NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia will kick off the show

- NXT Champion Ethan Page vs. Trick Williams – CM Punk will serve as the Special Guest Referee

- Street Fight: Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz

- Miz TV segment featuring Oba Femi and Tony D’Angelo

- Fatal Attraction (TBD) vs. Jaida Parker and Lola Vice

- WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair to make an appearance