WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE NXT Goes Live Tonight on the CW Network with Two Title Matches and CM Punk as Special Guest Referee!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 01, 2024

WWE NXT Goes Live Tonight on the CW Network with Two Title Matches and CM Punk as Special Guest Referee!

WWE NXT is set to air tonight at 8/7c on the CW Network, live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. The episode promises an exciting night with two title matches, an appearance from WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair, and a highly anticipated Miz TV segment.

The card has been stacked to offer fans a glimpse of what WWE NXT will look like on the CW Network, setting a new tone compared to its previous home on the USA Network.

WWE NXT Preview:

- NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia will kick off the show

- NXT Champion Ethan Page vs. Trick Williams – CM Punk will serve as the Special Guest Referee

- Street Fight: Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz

- Miz TV segment featuring Oba Femi and Tony D’Angelo

- Fatal Attraction (TBD) vs. Jaida Parker and Lola Vice

- WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair to make an appearance

Seth Rollins Makes Shocking Return on WWE Raw After Ring Collapse Ahead of Bad Blood 2024

In a night of intense action on WWE Raw, Seth Rollins made his highly anticipated return, but not before the chaos reached its peak. The ma [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 01, 2024 12:39PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #the cw network #cw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89567/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π