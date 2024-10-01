Seth Rollins Makes Shocking Return on WWE Raw After Ring Collapse Ahead of Bad Blood 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In a night of intense action on WWE Raw, Seth Rollins made his highly anticipated return, but not before the chaos reached its peak.

The main event featured a brutal ‘Last Monster Standing’ match between fierce rivals Braun Strowman and Big Bronson Reed. The match lived up to its name with hard-hitting action and destruction throughout. The climax came when both Strowman and Reed were involved in a massive superplex from the ropes that caused the entire ring to collapse under their combined weight.

With Big Bronson Reed struggling to get back on his feet, Seth Rollins made a surprise return, delivering a devastating stomp. This allowed Braun Strowman to recover and rise before the 10-count, securing the victory. Reed, left reeling from the attack, was forced to contend with the returning Rollins.

This moment marked Rollins’ first appearance since Reed took him out of action weeks ago, delivering multiple Tsunamis to write him off TV.

In addition to this shocking return, next week’s WWE Raw promises more excitement as two championship matches have been confirmed for the episode following Bad Blood 2024.

After weeks of relentless challenges, Sami Zayn has finally earned his opportunity at GUNTHER’s WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Following a heated exchange that turned physical, GUNTHER agreed to defend his title against Zayn on the October 7 edition of Raw.

Adding to the action, Jey Uso will put his WWE Intercontinental Championship on the line against Xavier Woods.

Additionally, Sheamus and Pete Dunne will face off in a "Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook Match," ensuring a thrilling Raw after Bad Blood 2024.