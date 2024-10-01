WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Raw Prepares for a Stacked Two-Hour Episode Post-WWE Bad Blood 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 01, 2024

The first of many upcoming two-hour episodes of WWE Raw is set for next Monday night, and it promises to be a thrilling event.

During the September 30 "go-home" edition of WWE Raw, which served as the lead-up to Saturday’s WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event, three major matches were confirmed for the post-WWE Bad Blood 2024 show, which airs on October 7.

This episode will be part of the two-hour format leading into the highly anticipated move to Netflix in January 2025. WWE has announced the following lineup for the October 7 edition of WWE Raw:

- GUNTHER (c) vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE World Title

- Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne in a Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook Match

- "Main Event" Jey Uso (c) vs. Xavier Woods for the WWE Intercontinental Title

GUNTHER vs. Sami Zayn: WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match Set for October 7 Raw

