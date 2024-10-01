WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
GUNTHER vs. Sami Zayn: WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match Set for October 7 Raw

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 01, 2024

The match is officially set: GUNTHER vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Once again, Sami Zayn's relentless pursuit of “The Ring General” was a key topic during the September 30 “go-home” edition of WWE Raw, building up to this Saturday’s WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event in Atlanta, GA.

On the 9/30 episode, live from Evansville, IN, GUNTHER reflected on his father’s harsh words following the loss of his historic reign as the longest WWE Intercontinental Champion, which he lost to Zayn.

Zayn responded to GUNTHER's comments about his father, but things quickly escalated. The former Imperium leader struck Zayn, locked him in a sleeper hold, and powerbombed him onto the mat. Before leaving the ring, GUNTHER grabbed the microphone and delivered a chilling message to his unconscious opponent:

“You got your match!”

It was later confirmed that GUNTHER and Sami Zayn will clash on next week's episode of WWE Raw on October 7.


