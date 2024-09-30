WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Drew McIntyre Recalls Brutal Hell in a Cell Fall: "Thought I Broke My Neck"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 30, 2024

Drew McIntyre Recalls Brutal Hell in a Cell Fall: "Thought I Broke My Neck"

During a recent interview with SI.com to promote his upcoming 2024 WWE Bad Blood Premium Live Event (PLE) Hell in a Cell match, Drew McIntyre opened up about his unforgettable 2020 Hell in a Cell encounter with Randy Orton. Reflecting on a particularly harrowing moment, McIntyre discussed the infamous bump he took off the side of the cage, crashing through a table below.

"I thought I legitimately broke my neck and broke something in my back. I bit through my tongue. I was spitting up blood, which we actually incorporated into the match. It was a cool visual," McIntyre recalled.

He went on to describe the experience as one of the worst of his career. "Legitimately the worst fall of my life. I’ve had these conversations with some of the other guys, like Seth Rollins. If we could both take back one thing in our career, it would be falling off [Hell in a Cell]. Never mind the stuff that happened inside the cell," McIntyre added.

WWE Shop Releases Dominik Mysterio-Themed Toilet Paper for Fans!

WWE Shop has introduced some unique new "merchandise" featuring ‘Dirty’ Dominik Mysterio. The official WWE merchandise website [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 30, 2024 07:19PM

Source: si.com
Tags: #wwe #drew mcintyre

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89552/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π