Drew McIntyre Recalls Brutal Hell in a Cell Fall: "Thought I Broke My Neck"

During a recent interview with SI.com to promote his upcoming 2024 WWE Bad Blood Premium Live Event (PLE) Hell in a Cell match, Drew McIntyre opened up about his unforgettable 2020 Hell in a Cell encounter with Randy Orton. Reflecting on a particularly harrowing moment, McIntyre discussed the infamous bump he took off the side of the cage, crashing through a table below.

"I thought I legitimately broke my neck and broke something in my back. I bit through my tongue. I was spitting up blood, which we actually incorporated into the match. It was a cool visual," McIntyre recalled.

He went on to describe the experience as one of the worst of his career. "Legitimately the worst fall of my life. I’ve had these conversations with some of the other guys, like Seth Rollins. If we could both take back one thing in our career, it would be falling off [Hell in a Cell]. Never mind the stuff that happened inside the cell," McIntyre added.