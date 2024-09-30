WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Shop Releases Dominik Mysterio-Themed Toilet Paper for Fans!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 30, 2024

WWE Shop Releases Dominik Mysterio-Themed Toilet Paper for Fans!

WWE Shop has introduced some unique new "merchandise" featuring ‘Dirty’ Dominik Mysterio.

The official WWE merchandise website is now selling Dominik Mysterio-themed toilet paper.

Yes, you read that correctly.

For $12.99, you can own a roll of Dominik Mysterio toilet paper.

The official product description reads:

"‘Dirty’ Dominik Mysterio has employed some underhanded tactics to outsmart his former ‘Mami,’ Rhea Ripley, so now you can return the favor with this Dominik Mysterio toilet paper. This essential bathroom item showcases the face of Rey Mysterio’s ungrateful son, giving you the perfect opportunity to put it to use.”

Grab your "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio toilet paper today at Shop.WWE.com!

Source: shop.wwe.com
Tags: #wwe #dominik mysterio

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89551/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π