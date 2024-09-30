WWE Shop Releases Dominik Mysterio-Themed Toilet Paper for Fans!

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Shop has introduced some unique new "merchandise" featuring ‘Dirty’ Dominik Mysterio.

The official WWE merchandise website is now selling Dominik Mysterio-themed toilet paper.

Yes, you read that correctly.

For $12.99, you can own a roll of Dominik Mysterio toilet paper.

The official product description reads:

"‘Dirty’ Dominik Mysterio has employed some underhanded tactics to outsmart his former ‘Mami,’ Rhea Ripley, so now you can return the favor with this Dominik Mysterio toilet paper. This essential bathroom item showcases the face of Rey Mysterio’s ungrateful son, giving you the perfect opportunity to put it to use.”

Grab your "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio toilet paper today at Shop.WWE.com!