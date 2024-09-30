WWE Announces Royal Rumble 2025 Ticket Sale Dates

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X



WWE has confirmed the ticket sale dates for Royal Rumble 2025. Fans can register for the pre-sale starting on November 13th, with general tickets available on November 15th via Ticketmaster.com.

Royal Rumble 2025 will take place on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, has announced that hospitality and Priority Pass packages will be released later.

This event marks the beginning of a unique partnership with Lucas Oil Stadium, which will also host future Premium Live Events like SummerSlam and WrestleMania. The winners of the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches will earn a World Championship match at WrestleMania.

SummerSlam may come to Indianapolis as early as 2027, with the 2025 and 2026 events set for New Jersey and Minneapolis, respectively.

In 2024, Cody Rhodes won his second Royal Rumble and went on to defeat Roman Reigns to become the new Undisputed Champion.