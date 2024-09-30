WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Debunked: No Plans for Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunn Response to Netflix Docuseries

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 30, 2024

The Netflix docuseries focusing on former WWE owner Vince McMahon premiered on Wednesday, September 25th, 2024. The series includes comments from Vince McMahon that were recorded before his 2022 “hush money” scandal, which ultimately led to his "retirement" from WWE.

Over the weekend, a rumor began circulating on social media after Twitter/X account @FadeAwayMedia claimed, "Vince McMahon is actively working with Former WWE Executive Producer Kevin Dunn to release a response piece to his Netflix Documentary." The post quickly gained traction, amassing over a million views.

However, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com was quick to dispel the rumor, stating:

“For those asking about rumors that Kevin Dunn is producing a Vince McMahon piece that would ‘respond’ to the Netflix Vince McMahon docuseries, PWInsider.com can confirm that is absolutely incorrect. In speaking to sources close to Dunn, we are told he is not working on any McMahon-centric projects at all currently.”

Source: PWInsider
