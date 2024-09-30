WWE Legend John Cena Helps Deliver Baby on The Simpsons

John Cena made a special appearance on the season 36 premiere of The Simpsons, in an episode titled Bart’s Birthday. The episode aired on September 29, 2024, on FOX, showcasing Cena’s versatility and charm.
During the episode, the future WWE Hall of Famer played a key role in helping Comic Book Guy and his wife, Kumiko Albertson, with the birth of their baby, marking another milestone in his impressive career.
Catch a glimpse of this heartwarming and hilarious moment in the footage below.
John Cena aparece en Los Simpsons!— WWE es una pasión (@WEUP2014) September 30, 2024
Y no solo eso, sino que en el episodio, Cena atiende una emergencia y ayuda a traer a un bebé al mundo solo para decirle "You Can't See Me" pic.twitter.com/CMZq1DtR2Z
⚡ Four Hours of Vince McMahon’s Interview Cut from Netflix's "Mr. McMahon" Docuseries
A significant amount of material was removed from Netflix's "Mr. McMahon" docuseries, including four hours of footage from Vince McMahon's e [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 29, 2024 06:41PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com