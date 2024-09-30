WWE Legend John Cena Helps Deliver Baby on The Simpsons

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

John Cena made a special appearance on the season 36 premiere of The Simpsons, in an episode titled Bart’s Birthday. The episode aired on September 29, 2024, on FOX, showcasing Cena’s versatility and charm.

During the episode, the future WWE Hall of Famer played a key role in helping Comic Book Guy and his wife, Kumiko Albertson, with the birth of their baby, marking another milestone in his impressive career.

Catch a glimpse of this heartwarming and hilarious moment in the footage below.