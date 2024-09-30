WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Legend John Cena Helps Deliver Baby on The Simpsons

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 30, 2024

John Cena made a special appearance on the season 36 premiere of The Simpsons, in an episode titled Bart’s Birthday. The episode aired on September 29, 2024, on FOX, showcasing Cena’s versatility and charm.

During the episode, the future WWE Hall of Famer played a key role in helping Comic Book Guy and his wife, Kumiko Albertson, with the birth of their baby, marking another milestone in his impressive career.

Catch a glimpse of this heartwarming and hilarious moment in the footage below.

