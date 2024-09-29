WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Four Hours of Vince McMahon’s Interview Cut from Netflix's "Mr. McMahon" Docuseries

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 29, 2024

A significant amount of material was removed from Netflix's "Mr. McMahon" docuseries, including four hours of footage from Vince McMahon's extensive sit-down interview for the six-part series.

During a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, the project's producers, Bill Simmons and David Shoemaker, shared their experiences working on the documentary and explained the process of deciding what to keep and what to cut.

As they discussed McMahon's interview, they revealed that four hours of his footage didn't make it into the final cut.

“We had four hours [of Vince’s interview] on the cutting room floor,” Simmons shared. “I think this easily could have been ten parts, but we didn’t want to do it that way.”

Shoemaker added, “We had four hours of Vince’s interview on the cutting room floor because he sounded like a frog one day [laughs]. He didn’t have a voice. There was so much good material, but I think the story that Chris and the team were able to tell is pretty amazing.”

Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon #mr mcmahon #netflix

