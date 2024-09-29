WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
ECW and ROH Security Veteran "Jersey" Joe Wilchak Dies

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 29, 2024

We are deeply saddened to report the passing of "Jersey" Joe Wilchak, a beloved figure in the world of professional wrestling.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider confirmed that Wilchak, a former member of Atlas Security, passed away late Saturday evening after battling lung cancer.

Wilchak played a vital role behind the scenes in ECW and Ring of Honor, providing security during some of the most memorable and intense events in wrestling. His professionalism and dedication made him a trusted figure in the industry.

His family has opened his Facebook page for those wishing to share condolences and memories.

We at Wrestling News Source extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of “Jersey” Joe Wilchak.


