Former WWE Star Dean Muhtadi (Mojo Rawley) Announces Baby News with Wife Grace!

Dean Muhtadi, known to WWE fans as Mojo Rawley, has shared some wonderful personal news—he and his wife Grace are expecting their first child!

The couple recently posted several heartwarming photos featuring Grace proudly showing her baby bump. The photos were captioned with the joyful announcement, "Baby Muhtadi arriving November 2024."

Congratulations to the Muhtadis on this exciting milestone!