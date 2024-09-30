WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE Star Dean Muhtadi (Mojo Rawley) Announces Baby News with Wife Grace!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 30, 2024

Dean Muhtadi, known to WWE fans as Mojo Rawley, has shared some wonderful personal news—he and his wife Grace are expecting their first child!

The couple recently posted several heartwarming photos featuring Grace proudly showing her baby bump. The photos were captioned with the joyful announcement, "Baby Muhtadi arriving November 2024."

Congratulations to the Muhtadis on this exciting milestone!


Tags: #wwe #dean muhtadi #mojo rawley

