Scott D’Amore Confirms Attempt to Purchase TNA Wrestling

Scott D’Amore, former TNA Wrestling President, recently addressed rumors surrounding his attempt to buy TNA Wrestling, confirming that he had indeed sought to acquire the promotion. Speaking on the K100 podcast, D’Amore clarified the timeline of events regarding his bid for ownership.

“It’s public record, I tried to buy the company, right,” D’Amore stated. “To set the record straight — for those that say I tried to buy it and then I got let go, I mean, I had got let go and then I tried to buy it which was the more logical series of events.”

D’Amore went on to explain his reasoning for wanting to take over the company, sharing his vision for its future. “So it’s like, look, I think I know where I want this thing to go and I know where we can take it and I’m willing to put my money and others' money where my mouth is and say, ‘Hey, let us acquire it and see what we can do with it.’ Ultimately, that was turned down so they continued to do their thing. Once the bitterness, the hurt feelings, and the anger subsides, just sit there and go, ‘Okay, what’s next?’”