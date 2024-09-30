WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Raw Preview: Last Monster Standing Showdown, Mysterio vs. Woods in First-Ever Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 30, 2024

Tonight’s WWE Raw airs live on the USA Network from Evansville, Indiana, marking the final episode before WWE Bad Blood. Expect an intense build-up for this Saturday’s premium live event.

Highlights of the show include a Last Monster Standing match between two of WWE's biggest powerhouses, Xavier Woods facing Rey Mysterio for the first time ever, and several other must-see matches.

Confirmed Matches and Segments:

- Last Monster Standing: Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed

- Xavier Woods vs. Rey Mysterio

- Kofi Kingston vs. Chad Gable

- Six-Man Tag Team Match: The Judgment Day vs. LWO

- Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark

Additionally, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will both be present, just five days before they settle their 9-month feud inside Hell in a Cell.

And, after Jey Uso's huge win last week, we will find out what’s next for the new Intercontinental Champion.

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal Welcome Their First Child!

Some exciting news has emerged regarding Logan Paul. The former WWE United States Champion took to social media on Sunday evening to share [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 30, 2024 12:39PM


