WWE Raw Preview: Last Monster Standing Showdown, Mysterio vs. Woods in First-Ever Match

Tonight’s WWE Raw airs live on the USA Network from Evansville, Indiana, marking the final episode before WWE Bad Blood. Expect an intense build-up for this Saturday’s premium live event.

Highlights of the show include a Last Monster Standing match between two of WWE's biggest powerhouses, Xavier Woods facing Rey Mysterio for the first time ever, and several other must-see matches.

Confirmed Matches and Segments:

- Last Monster Standing: Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed

- Xavier Woods vs. Rey Mysterio

- Kofi Kingston vs. Chad Gable

- Six-Man Tag Team Match: The Judgment Day vs. LWO

- Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark

Additionally, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will both be present, just five days before they settle their 9-month feud inside Hell in a Cell.

And, after Jey Uso's huge win last week, we will find out what’s next for the new Intercontinental Champion.