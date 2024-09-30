WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Logan Paul and Nina Agdal Welcome Their First Child!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 30, 2024

Some exciting news has emerged regarding Logan Paul.

The former WWE United States Champion took to social media on Sunday evening to share that he and his wife, Nina Agdal, have welcomed their first child into the world.

Logan shared the joyful news on Instagram, posting a few photos and a video of their newborn, captioning the post: “Esmé Agdal Paul has entered the chat.”

We are delighted to extend congratulations to Logan Paul and Nina Agdal on this wonderful milestone!


