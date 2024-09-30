WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance at Pro Wrestling NOAH Event in Tokyo

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 30, 2024

At the Pro Wrestling NOAH event on September 30 in Tokyo, Japan, a notable guest made an unexpected appearance. Music artist and pop culture icon Kanye West was spotted among the audience, drawing significant attention.

Footage has emerged showing the legendary hip-hop artist enjoying the event alongside some friends in Japan, often referred to as "The Land of the Rising Sun."

In the video, Kanye can be seen in the crowd as Los Golpeadores, Super Crazy, and Daga greet him with a handshake. Check out the footage below.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 30, 2024 12:39PM


Tags: #pro wrestling noah #noah #kanye west #tokyo

