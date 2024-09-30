Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance at Pro Wrestling NOAH Event in Tokyo

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

At the Pro Wrestling NOAH event on September 30 in Tokyo, Japan, a notable guest made an unexpected appearance. Music artist and pop culture icon Kanye West was spotted among the audience, drawing significant attention.

Footage has emerged showing the legendary hip-hop artist enjoying the event alongside some friends in Japan, often referred to as "The Land of the Rising Sun."

In the video, Kanye can be seen in the crowd as Los Golpeadores, Super Crazy, and Daga greet him with a handshake. Check out the footage below.