WWE Digital Show Won't Return After Hiatus

A WWE show will not be making a comeback, according to a recent report.

First airing in October 2019, The Bump was a weekly show on WWE’s YouTube channel where stars discussed recent wrestling events and their storylines. After the May 22nd episode, the show was put on hiatus as WWE moved headquarters. Although the break was initially reported to last five weeks, no new episodes have aired.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the show is “99.9% gone forever”:

"It’s dead and buried under WWE HQ right next to Byte This. You never say never, but on this one, it’s 99.9% gone forever."