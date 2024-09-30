Jeff Jarrett Believes Bobby Lashley Would Be a Perfect Fit for AEW

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Bobby Lashley, along with MVP, parted ways with WWE in August, sparking speculation about their future in wrestling. Recently, MVP made his AEW debut at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, fueling rumors that Lashley could soon follow him to the promotion.

On a recent episode of his My World podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett shared his thoughts on Lashley possibly joining AEW. Jarrett expressed admiration for the former world champion and emphasized that he would be a tremendous asset to AEW.

"Now, again, I’m on the outside looking in on so many things as it relates to creative and talent and all that. That would be fantastic," Jarrett remarked. "Bobby, in his career, has come a long way, and it goes without saying I was a huge fan of his going way back to the TNA days. We’ll call it the IMPACT/Anthem days, and certainly today. But, man, he would be a fantastic addition, I’ll say that. Super athletic, looks great, carries himself like a champion, and from bell to bell, he can get it done."