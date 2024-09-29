AJ Styles Returns at WWE Live Event in Columbus, Georgia

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AJ Styles, “The Phenomenal One,” has officially returned.

Styles made his in-ring comeback at the WWE live event held in Columbus, Georgia, on Saturday night, September 28, 2024.

In the main event, AJ Styles faced off against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, also known as "The American Nightmare." Rhodes successfully retained his title after an intense match against the returning Styles.

It has been confirmed that AJ Styles will make his television return this Friday on WWE SmackDown, airing on USA Network.