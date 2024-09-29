WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Live Event Results From Columbus, GA. (9/28/24)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 29, 2024

WWE hosted a non-televised live event at the Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, Georgia, on Saturday night, September 28, 2024. Below are the complete results:

WWE Live Event Results (9/28/2024): Columbus, GA

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Jey Uso (c) defeated Bron Breakker

– Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill defeated The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn)

WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley defeated Nia Jax (c) by disqualification after Jax used a chair

– Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley defeated Karrion Kross & Scarlett

WWE World Championship Match: Gunther (c) defeated Ilja Dragunov

– The Wyatt Six (Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan, & Dexter Lumis) defeated American Made (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, & Chad Gable)

WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) defeated The Bloodline (Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa) (c) by disqualification after Jacob Fatu interfered

Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) defeated AJ Styles


