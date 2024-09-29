WWE Live Event Results From Columbus, GA. (9/28/24)

WWE hosted a non-televised live event at the Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, Georgia, on Saturday night, September 28, 2024. Below are the complete results:
WWE Live Event Results (9/28/2024): Columbus, GA
– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Jey Uso (c) defeated Bron Breakker
– Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill defeated The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn)
– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley defeated Nia Jax (c) by disqualification after Jax used a chair
– Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley defeated Karrion Kross & Scarlett
– WWE World Championship Match: Gunther (c) defeated Ilja Dragunov
– The Wyatt Six (Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan, & Dexter Lumis) defeated American Made (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, & Chad Gable)
– WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) defeated The Bloodline (Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa) (c) by disqualification after Jacob Fatu interfered
– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) defeated AJ Styles
