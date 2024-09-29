WWE Dismantles NXT Set at Performance Center, Changes Expected

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE is set to make some exciting updates to its Performance Center.

The September 24 episode of NXT on USA marked the final show broadcast from WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando, FL, as NXT transitions to The CW network. The first episode on The CW will air next Tuesday from Chicago, IL, followed by a broadcast in St. Louis, MO the following week.

Reports suggest that WWE is taking this opportunity to make changes to the Performance Center. After Tuesday’s episode, the NXT set was dismantled, with plans for updates before it is reassembled. It remains unclear whether these changes will simply be modifications or involve an entirely new set.

The current set has been in place since the debut of NXT 2.0 at the WWE Performance Center.