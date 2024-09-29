WWE NXT on CW Introduces TV-14 Rating

The first two episodes of WWE NXT on CW are introducing several notable changes.
In addition to a refreshed look, feel, and logo, more adjustments are on the horizon for the program.
Both the WWE NXT series page and the YouTube TV app indicate that NXT on CW will now carry a TV-14 rating, although this is believed to be just for the first two episodes.
Previously, WWE NXT aired on the USA Network with a TV-PG rating.
On YouTube TV: The following two episodes of WWE NXT, the first two on the CW, are listed with the TV-14 rating. As you can see here, the show is listed as TV-PG in past episodes on the USA Network. pic.twitter.com/t3CDgYSBDm— Robert DeFelice (@dudefelice) September 28, 2024
⚡ WWE Star Ethan Page Reflects on Feeling "Old" Among Younger NXT Roster
WWE star Ethan Page, a veteran of nearly two decades in professional wrestling, is one of the seniormost members of the "WWE NXT" roster. At [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 28, 2024 05:42PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com