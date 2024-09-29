WWE NXT on CW Introduces TV-14 Rating

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The first two episodes of WWE NXT on CW are introducing several notable changes.

In addition to a refreshed look, feel, and logo, more adjustments are on the horizon for the program.

Both the WWE NXT series page and the YouTube TV app indicate that NXT on CW will now carry a TV-14 rating, although this is believed to be just for the first two episodes.

Previously, WWE NXT aired on the USA Network with a TV-PG rating.