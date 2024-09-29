WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT on CW Introduces TV-14 Rating

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 29, 2024

The first two episodes of WWE NXT on CW are introducing several notable changes.

In addition to a refreshed look, feel, and logo, more adjustments are on the horizon for the program.

Both the WWE NXT series page and the YouTube TV app indicate that NXT on CW will now carry a TV-14 rating, although this is believed to be just for the first two episodes.

Previously, WWE NXT aired on the USA Network with a TV-PG rating.

