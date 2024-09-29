WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Latest Backstage Update on Powerhouse Hobbs' AEW Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 29, 2024

Powerhouse Hobbs Set for Return Following Injury

AEW standout Powerhouse Hobbs is officially on the road to recovery, as recent reports confirm he has been medically cleared for an in-ring return. Hobbs, who sustained a knee injury during a match against Jon Moxley back in April, has spent the past few months recovering after undergoing surgery.

While sidelined, Hobbs has remained active backstage at various AEW events, continuing to undergo rigorous testing before being cleared for competition. Now, the final step in his comeback is finding the perfect creative direction for his highly anticipated return to the ring.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #powerhouse hobbs

