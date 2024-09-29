Latest Backstage Update on Powerhouse Hobbs' AEW Return

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Powerhouse Hobbs Set for Return Following Injury

AEW standout Powerhouse Hobbs is officially on the road to recovery, as recent reports confirm he has been medically cleared for an in-ring return. Hobbs, who sustained a knee injury during a match against Jon Moxley back in April, has spent the past few months recovering after undergoing surgery.

While sidelined, Hobbs has remained active backstage at various AEW events, continuing to undergo rigorous testing before being cleared for competition. Now, the final step in his comeback is finding the perfect creative direction for his highly anticipated return to the ring.