Steve Austin Reflects on His Friendship with Adam Sandler: "The Nicest Guy in Hollywood"

During a recent interview with Too Much Access, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin shared his experience working alongside Adam Sandler, his co-star in Grown Ups 2. Austin expressed admiration for Sandler, describing him as the kindest person he has encountered in the entertainment industry. Reflecting on his time in Hollywood, Austin admitted that he didn't immerse himself in the typical Hollywood scene, avoiding parties and events, as it wasn't his style. Instead, he preferred staying away from the limelight.

Austin specifically praised Sandler, stating, "I always tell people, that’s the nicest guy I ever met in Hollywood. I didn’t do Hollywood, I lived in Marina Del Rey in the Venice area, so I didn’t go to parties, I didn’t go to the Hollywood hills. I didn’t do none of that s***, it wasn’t my scene. I was an athlete."

He further elaborated on his perspective of Hollywood actors, noting, "Those actors are a little different. I don’t mean that in a bad way, I just mean they’re different than an athlete, they’re wired different, or I’m wired differently than they are." Austin once again emphasized his positive experiences working with Sandler, stating, "Adam Sandler was the funniest, nicest guy I’ve ever worked with, and I’ve enjoyed each time I’ve gotten to work with him. He’s a super guy, a sweetheart."

For those interested in seeing Austin and Sandler on screen together, Grown Ups 2 is currently available for streaming on Max.