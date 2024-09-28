WWE Star Ethan Page Reflects on Feeling "Old" Among Younger NXT Roster

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE star Ethan Page, a veteran of nearly two decades in professional wrestling, is one of the seniormost members of the "WWE NXT" roster. At 35, Page reflects on feeling older in comparison to the brand's youthful roster, particularly when surrounded by much younger stars.

Having started his wrestling journey in 2006, Page has competed in promotions such as ROH, Impact Wrestling, and AEW before joining WWE earlier this year. In a recent appearance on Chris Van Vliet's "Insight" podcast, the "NXT" Champion spoke highly of the physiques of his fellow NXT talent, noting how their youth and athleticism make him feel his age.

"Dude, I feel old. I'm training with 20-year-old college athletes that are freaks of nature. That's what this place is: breeding freaks of nature. And then here's my broken down, 34-year-old ass in training and working out with these guys looking around, like, 'Oh, yeah, I'm the old guy now,'" Page candidly shared.

Despite this, Page has made the most of his opportunities since transitioning from AEW to WWE. He quickly rose through the ranks, securing the "NXT" Championship just a month after his debut. Page is one of the more seasoned wrestlers on the evolving "NXT" brand, which is now led by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Alongside him are experienced names like Shawn Spears, Andre Chase, Cedric Alexander, Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, Noam Dar, and Ridge Holland, all of whom bring a wealth of experience to the developmental brand.