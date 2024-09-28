JBL Reflects on Feeling Overwhelmed by WWE’s Size in His Early Career

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE legend JBL had an over-the-top, uber-confident persona during his career, but the man behind the character wasn’t always so self-assured, particularly when he first arrived in WWE in the 1990s.

After stepping away from his brief football career, JBL ventured into professional wrestling, competing in Mexico and Japan before finally signing with WWE in 1995. Reflecting on his early days with the company, the former APA star shared that he initially felt uncertain about his ability to succeed in WWE. He also admitted that he was overwhelmed by the scale and intensity of the company, especially after witnessing a legendary WrestleMania match.

“A lot of people get overwhelmed by WWE," JBL explained. "Especially — I don't know back then, maybe more so because we had the territories back then. But once you get to WWE, you had 14, 15 TV trucks. It was just a different level of professional wrestling, and a lot of guys got overwhelmed by it. I certainly did."

He vividly recalled watching Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart’s iconic Iron Man match at WrestleMania, which took place at the Arrowhead Pond of Anaheim. "I remember watching Shawn rappel from the ceiling, and they had that incredible match. I wasn't on the show, but I was backstage watching, and I remember thinking, 'I probably should go back to Japan.' It was really overwhelming.”