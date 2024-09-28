WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

EJ Nduka Speaks Out on Wrestlers Being Sidelined Due to Vince McMahon’s Hush Money Scandal

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 28, 2024

EJ Nduka Speaks Out on Wrestlers Being Sidelined Due to Vince McMahon’s Hush Money Scandal

EJ Nduka has sparked significant conversation after sharing a series of tweets expressing his gratitude for his time in AEW, ROH, and his experiences in WWE.

Nduka, who was released by WWE during the April 2020 cuts at the start of the pandemic, found new opportunities in MLW and is currently competing in AEW as part of a tag team with Lee Johnson. Recently, the AEW star retweeted a video shared by former AEW World Heavyweight Champion Swerve Strickland. The video highlighted the challenges Black football players face in getting fair compensation, as depicted in the documentary Black Quarterback.

Strickland commented, “We’re still having the same conversations” and expressed his gratitude for AEW, emphasizing that the company is “shaking the foundation.” Nduka responded with a passionate thread, shedding light on his personal struggles within the wrestling industry:

“SAY IT LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK. OTHER SIDE REFUSED TO GIVE US OPPORTUNITIES... AND NOW LOOK THE CREAM ALWAYS RISES TO THE TOP. INDUSTRY SHAKERS."

Nduka reflected on his transition from the NFL and IFBB to wrestling, stating, “I was the first one to the ring every single day and the last one to leave... Tried to ask for HELP but NOTHING.”

In a striking revelation, Nduka accused WWE of mistreatment during a time when Vince McMahon faced accusations related to hush money: "They pulled the rug from underneath my family and I and many other wrestlers cause he wanted to spend that money on hush money. As far as I am concerned y'all can eat glass."

Nduka didn’t stop there, adding, “I recorded ALL and have receipts. They even tried to pay me off and prevent me from coming to AEW for a WHOLE YEAR. They said ‘certain people don’t like admitting when they make a mistake.’”

He closed his thread with a sense of vindication, pointing to his gratitude for AEW and ROH, saying, “A firm believer in WHAT EVER HAPPENS IN THE DARKNESS ALWAYS COMES TO THE LIGHT. Luke 8:17. I’m forever grateful to @aew @ringofhonor and the ENTIRE locker for building something from NOTHING... Y’all don’t even know half; all you see is the end product.”


Tags: #wwe #ej nduka #vince mcmahon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89521/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π