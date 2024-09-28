CM Punk and Drew McIntyre to Face Off on WWE Raw's Bad Blood 2024 Go-Home Show

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The lineup for this Monday's episode of WWE Raw is coming together with more exciting additions.

Over the weekend, WWE’s official website revealed a segment featuring CM Punk and Drew McIntyre, as well as two additional matches for WWE Bad Blood 2024’s “go-home” edition of Raw.

It was confirmed that Judgment Day members Dominik Mysterio, Carlito, and JD McDonagh will battle LWO’s Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro in a six-man tag match. Additionally, Lyra Valkyria will face Zoey Stark from the Pure Fusion Collective in a highly anticipated singles match.

WWE.com also provided details on the CM Punk and Drew McIntyre segment, promising it to be one of the must-see moments of the night. Other confirmed matches for the September 30th show include Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed in a Last Monster Standing match, Xavier Woods vs. Rey Mysterio, and Kofi Kingston vs. Chad Gable. This show will also be the first since “Main Event” Jey Uso’s monumental WWE Intercontinental Championship victory.