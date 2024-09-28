Chelsea Green Prepares for Next Week's Women's Dumpster Match with "Trashville Training"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X



The road to next week’s Women's Dumpster Match continues to heat up.

Following the September 27 episode of WWE SmackDown, a new exclusive digital segment was released, showcasing Chelsea Green in her latest "Trashville Training" session as she prepares for the Dumpster Match against Michin, set for next week's blue brand show.

“Usually, before a match, I would prepare with gua sha, reiki, an Erewhon smoothie, but since that British bozo Nicholas the prick-o-las put me in a Dumpster Match, I’ve had to change things up,” Green stated in the video, revealing her unconventional approach to this high-stakes match.

Michin also shared her thoughts on the upcoming bout, speaking after the show about her excitement for the October 4 Dumpster Match in Nashville, TN.

“[I’m] almost as excited as I am for you [Byron Saxton], and not just everybody in this arena, but everybody in the world is excited to see me dump Chelsea in that dumpster,” Michin confidently stated. “Mind you, the first-ever women’s dumpster match. Now, Chelsea, we’re moving from your world to mine. Now we go way back, but you have been mocking me, laughing at me, thinking it’s ke-ke-ha-ha about me in the trash when you know exactly who I am, but clearly, you forgot. Next week, princess, you will recognize me, and you will remember me as the wrong woman to mess with.”