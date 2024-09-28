TNA Cancels Rescheduled iMPACT Tapings in Spartanburg

More disappointing news for TNA Wrestling fans in the Spartanburg, South Carolina region.
After previously rescheduling their consecutive TNA iMPACT tapings in the area, the decision has now been made to cancel the events entirely.
TNA released the following statement:
TNA Wrestling Cancels Shows In Spartanburg, S.C. Due to Hurricane Helene— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 28, 2024
MORE INFO: https://t.co/pU1vx3y9VX pic.twitter.com/VL9vkfL5Bl
