WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Nic Nemeth Set to Defend TNA World Championship Against Joe Hendry at Bound For Glory 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 27, 2024

Nic Nemeth Set to Defend TNA World Championship Against Joe Hendry at Bound For Glory 2024

During the September 26 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+, two significant matches were officially confirmed for TNA Bound For Glory 2024, the most anticipated event of the year for TNA Wrestling.

One of the major announcements was a Monster’s Ball match between PCO and Matt Cardona. This thrilling contest was revealed during the broadcast, setting the stage for a brutal encounter at Bound For Glory.

In the main event of the evening, Joe Hendry secured a hard-fought victory over Frankie Kazarian in a No. 1 Contender’s Match. As a result, Hendry earned the right to challenge Nic Nemeth for the prestigious TNA World Championship at Bound For Glory 2024.

TNA Bound For Glory 2024 is set to take place at Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan, on October 26.


Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #impact #bound for glory #nic nemeth #joe hendry

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89491/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π