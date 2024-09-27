Nic Nemeth Set to Defend TNA World Championship Against Joe Hendry at Bound For Glory 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During the September 26 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+, two significant matches were officially confirmed for TNA Bound For Glory 2024, the most anticipated event of the year for TNA Wrestling.

One of the major announcements was a Monster’s Ball match between PCO and Matt Cardona. This thrilling contest was revealed during the broadcast, setting the stage for a brutal encounter at Bound For Glory.

In the main event of the evening, Joe Hendry secured a hard-fought victory over Frankie Kazarian in a No. 1 Contender’s Match. As a result, Hendry earned the right to challenge Nic Nemeth for the prestigious TNA World Championship at Bound For Glory 2024.

TNA Bound For Glory 2024 is set to take place at Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan, on October 26.