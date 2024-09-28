WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Hosts Confirmed for WWE Bad Blood 2024 with Teased Surprises

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 28, 2024

The hosts for WWE's upcoming premium live event have been confirmed.

During the September 27 episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network, it was officially revealed that the hosts for WWE Bad Blood 2024 will be none other than WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair.

In a vignette that aired before the main event, Cargill and Belair announced their hosting roles and hinted at some exciting surprises for the event, which is set to take place next weekend on October 5 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

