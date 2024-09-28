Hosts Confirmed for WWE Bad Blood 2024 with Teased Surprises

The hosts for WWE's upcoming premium live event have been confirmed.
During the September 27 episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network, it was officially revealed that the hosts for WWE Bad Blood 2024 will be none other than WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair.
In a vignette that aired before the main event, Cargill and Belair announced their hosting roles and hinted at some exciting surprises for the event, which is set to take place next weekend on October 5 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.
See you in Atlanta!— WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2024
WWE Women's Tag Team Champions @BiancaBelairWWE and @Jade_Cargill will be the official hosts of #WWEBadBlood!! 🔥#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/AJGew2sYuK
⚡ Nikkita Lyons Triumphs in In-Ring Comeback at WWE NXT Davenport
Nikkita Lyons is back in action with WWE NXT. The women's wrestling sensation made her highly anticipated return during a WWE NXT live even [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 28, 2024 09:57AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com