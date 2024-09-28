WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Nikkita Lyons Triumphs in In-Ring Comeback at WWE NXT Davenport

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 28, 2024

Nikkita Lyons is back in action with WWE NXT.

The women's wrestling sensation made her highly anticipated return during a WWE NXT live event in Davenport, Florida, on Friday, September 27, 2024.

Lyons celebrated her in-ring comeback with a victory at the WWE NXT live show in Davenport. This marks her first appearance since being sidelined following a loss to Blair Davenport on the January 9, 2024 episode of WWE NXT.

Tags: #wwe #nxt #nxt live #nikkita lyons

