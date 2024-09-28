Nikkita Lyons Triumphs in In-Ring Comeback at WWE NXT Davenport

Nikkita Lyons is back in action with WWE NXT.
The women's wrestling sensation made her highly anticipated return during a WWE NXT live event in Davenport, Florida, on Friday, September 27, 2024.
Lyons celebrated her in-ring comeback with a victory at the WWE NXT live show in Davenport. This marks her first appearance since being sidelined following a loss to Blair Davenport on the January 9, 2024 episode of WWE NXT.
MEANWHILE NIKKITTA LYONS IS BACK FROM INJURY— FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) September 28, 2024
👀👀👀👀👀👀👀
(Via @shann0521) pic.twitter.com/JESvHwVE8E
⚡ WWE NXT to Debut New Logo and Presentation Style on October 1
WWE is set to undergo significant changes beyond just the cable television home for NXT in the near future. Reports indicate that a new era [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 27, 2024 07:53PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com