Nikkita Lyons Triumphs in In-Ring Comeback at WWE NXT Davenport

Nikkita Lyons is back in action with WWE NXT.

The women's wrestling sensation made her highly anticipated return during a WWE NXT live event in Davenport, Florida, on Friday, September 27, 2024.

Lyons celebrated her in-ring comeback with a victory at the WWE NXT live show in Davenport. This marks her first appearance since being sidelined following a loss to Blair Davenport on the January 9, 2024 episode of WWE NXT.