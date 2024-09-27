WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT to Debut New Logo and Presentation Style on October 1

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 27, 2024

WWE is set to undergo significant changes beyond just the cable television home for NXT in the near future.

Reports indicate that a new era is on the horizon for the brand, marked by its transition from the USA Network to The CW Network, which kicks off next Tuesday night, October 1, in Chicago, Illinois.

Sources suggest that the “yellow aspect” of the NXT logo will be modified, with changes expected to take place as early as the debut episode on October 1.

In addition to phasing out the yellow from the logo and overall brand aesthetic, there are plans for a more “straight-forward” presentation style. An insider familiar with the new design hinted at a look reminiscent of the old “Los Angeles Raiders,” featuring a color palette of black, silver, and white, along with a sleek, metallic appearance.

We will keep you updated.

Source: x.com
Tags: #wwe #nxt #the cw network #cw

