WWE NXT to Debut New Logo and Presentation Style on October 1

WWE is set to undergo significant changes beyond just the cable television home for NXT in the near future.

Reports indicate that a new era is on the horizon for the brand, marked by its transition from the USA Network to The CW Network, which kicks off next Tuesday night, October 1, in Chicago, Illinois.

Sources suggest that the “yellow aspect” of the NXT logo will be modified, with changes expected to take place as early as the debut episode on October 1.

In addition to phasing out the yellow from the logo and overall brand aesthetic, there are plans for a more “straight-forward” presentation style. An insider familiar with the new design hinted at a look reminiscent of the old “Los Angeles Raiders,” featuring a color palette of black, silver, and white, along with a sleek, metallic appearance.

