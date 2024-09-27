WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Shawn Michaels Promises 'Big Changes' for WWE NXT's CW Launch

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 27, 2024

WWE NXT is set to undergo "big changes" as it transitions to The CW Network. In an interview with the Chicago Tribune, WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels discussed this move, which takes effect next Tuesday, October 1, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois.

“Certainly we want to make a big splash on the CW Network,” Michaels stated. “We’ll have some big changes, but I think more of that will be from a look and physical standpoint.”

He added, “We will still be what NXT is, which is bringing some of the most talented, young, diverse athletes in all of the nation, and developing them into the WWE superstars of tomorrow. The hunger, the passion that’s always been the core value of NXT is always going to be there. But certainly we’ll try to put on some pretty cool bells and whistles for the CW launch on Oct. 1.”

Source: chicagotribune.com
Tags: #wwe #nxt #cw network #the cw #shawn michaels

