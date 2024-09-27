WWE Status Update: Natalya's Future Confirmed

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Another update on Natalya's WWE status has emerged.

During an interview on the Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz this week, Ross Hart confirmed that Natalya has re-signed with WWE.

The Hart family member also discussed the possibility of a fourth generation emerging from the legendary Hart Wrestling dynasty. “There is, but I don’t think there’s anything that’s stepped in the ring,” he said. “I have a couple of fourth-generation nephews, Dallas and Blade; they’re running Dungeon Pro Wrestling, and Bret’s helping out with that somewhat. But they’re not stepping in the ring. They’re promoting shows. I think that’s about it. I have one nephew, Matthew Smith’s son, who’s performing, but I guess he would have been a third-generation star. But now, the fourth generation, nephews and nieces are having kids, and I wouldn’t be surprised if some of them grow up and decide to try wrestling.”

He added, “I think there’s just so much fascination about that and maybe following the footsteps of either their parents or grandparents or uncles and aunts, in the case of Bret and Owen and Ellie’s kids and my nephew Ted and TJ and Harry, of course. So that will be interesting. But right now, I think Harry’s doing really well in Japan, and Natalya just re-signed with WWE. Ted’s kind of all over the place; he’s wrestling independently, I guess.”