WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Triple H's Voice Adds Weight to 76ers' Embiid Highlight Reel

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 27, 2024

Triple H's Voice Adds Weight to 76ers' Embiid Highlight Reel

In a surprising crossover, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque lent his distinctive voice to a new highlight reel for the Philadelphia 76ers' star center Joel Embiid.

Known for his iconic voiceovers in WWE events, Levesque's narration adds a unique touch to the video, celebrating Embiid's journey and his impact on the 76ers franchise. In the video, Levesque highlights Embiid's perfect fit with the city and team since his draft in 2014, predicting a long and successful future in Philadelphia.

The video, which has quickly gained traction online, showcases Embiid's impressive skills and highlights his contributions to the team's success.

Triple Threat Ladder Match for WWE Tag Team Titles Announced for October 4 SmackDown

A major announcement has been made for next week’s episode of SmackDown. On Friday, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis took to soci [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 27, 2024 11:11PM


Tags: #wwe #triple h #paul levesque #philadelphia 76ers

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89505/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π