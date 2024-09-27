Triple H's Voice Adds Weight to 76ers' Embiid Highlight Reel

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In a surprising crossover, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque lent his distinctive voice to a new highlight reel for the Philadelphia 76ers' star center Joel Embiid.

Known for his iconic voiceovers in WWE events, Levesque's narration adds a unique touch to the video, celebrating Embiid's journey and his impact on the 76ers franchise. In the video, Levesque highlights Embiid's perfect fit with the city and team since his draft in 2014, predicting a long and successful future in Philadelphia.

The video, which has quickly gained traction online, showcases Embiid's impressive skills and highlights his contributions to the team's success.