Triple Threat Ladder Match for WWE Tag Team Titles Announced for October 4 SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 27, 2024

A major announcement has been made for next week’s episode of SmackDown.

On Friday, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis took to social media with a video, building anticipation for tonight’s show and revealing exciting news for next week.

Aldis confirmed that The Bloodline (Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa) will defend their WWE Tag Team Championships in a triple threat ladder match against The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) and DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) on the October 4 episode of WWE SmackDown.

