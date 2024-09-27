Triple Threat Ladder Match for WWE Tag Team Titles Announced for October 4 SmackDown

A major announcement has been made for next week’s episode of SmackDown.
On Friday, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis took to social media with a video, building anticipation for tonight’s show and revealing exciting news for next week.
Aldis confirmed that The Bloodline (Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa) will defend their WWE Tag Team Championships in a triple threat ladder match against The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) and DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) on the October 4 episode of WWE SmackDown.
🚨 SMACKDOWN NEWS!🚨— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2024
TONIGHT’S #SmackDown is PACKED with exciting matches and SmackDown GM @RealNickAldis wants to keep the excitement going by announcing a Triple Threat Tag Team Ladder Match for NEXT WEEK’S SmackDown! 👀🪜👏
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/lHyVQfvJTE
