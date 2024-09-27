WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Releases Official Statement on Tonight’s NXT Live Event in Davenport, FL

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 27, 2024

WWE Releases Official Statement on Tonight’s NXT Live Event in Davenport, FL

Hurricane Helene has recently impacted the professional wrestling scene, leading to several significant changes. The storm has forced some talent to withdraw from scheduled events, including Joe Hendry, who will no longer be appearing at House of Glory this weekend. Additionally, shows have been postponed, such as the TNA iMPACT taping in Spartanburg, Florida.

However, one event that remains unaffected is WWE’s NXT live event, which is set to proceed as planned this evening. WWE has released a statement confirming that the show in Davenport, Florida, will go on as scheduled:

“Tonight’s NXT Live Event in Davenport, FL will take place as scheduled. As a reminder, the show will start promptly at 7:30 PM. Please allow extra time for your travels to the Tom Fellows Community Center.

Safe travels and enjoy the event!”

WWE Announces Upcoming Double Taping Events for Raw and SmackDown

 WWE is set to hold at least two double taping events in the near future. There will be one double taping for WWE Raw and another for [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 27, 2024 07:56PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #nxt live

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89499/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π