WWE Releases Official Statement on Tonight’s NXT Live Event in Davenport, FL

Hurricane Helene has recently impacted the professional wrestling scene, leading to several significant changes. The storm has forced some talent to withdraw from scheduled events, including Joe Hendry, who will no longer be appearing at House of Glory this weekend. Additionally, shows have been postponed, such as the TNA iMPACT taping in Spartanburg, Florida.

However, one event that remains unaffected is WWE’s NXT live event, which is set to proceed as planned this evening. WWE has released a statement confirming that the show in Davenport, Florida, will go on as scheduled:

“Tonight’s NXT Live Event in Davenport, FL will take place as scheduled. As a reminder, the show will start promptly at 7:30 PM. Please allow extra time for your travels to the Tom Fellows Community Center.

Safe travels and enjoy the event!”