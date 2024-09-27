WWE Announces Upcoming Double Taping Events for Raw and SmackDown

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X



WWE is set to hold at least two double taping events in the near future.

There will be one double taping for WWE Raw and another for WWE SmackDown.

For SmackDown, there will be no live episode on November 1. Instead, a live SmackDown will take place on October 25 in Brooklyn, New York, followed by the taping of the November 1 episode immediately after.

This schedule adjustment is likely due to travel considerations for talent, as WWE Crown Jewel, a premium live event in Saudi Arabia, is slated for the night following the November 1 SmackDown, on November 2.

Regarding Raw, the episode on October 14 will be taped a week earlier, following the live show on October 7 in St. Louis, MO. This double taping is anticipated due to WWE's European tour occurring around the same time.