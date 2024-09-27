WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Announces Upcoming Double Taping Events for Raw and SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 27, 2024

WWE Announces Upcoming Double Taping Events for Raw and SmackDown

 
WWE is set to hold at least two double taping events in the near future.

There will be one double taping for WWE Raw and another for WWE SmackDown.

For SmackDown, there will be no live episode on November 1. Instead, a live SmackDown will take place on October 25 in Brooklyn, New York, followed by the taping of the November 1 episode immediately after.

This schedule adjustment is likely due to travel considerations for talent, as WWE Crown Jewel, a premium live event in Saudi Arabia, is slated for the night following the November 1 SmackDown, on November 2.

Regarding Raw, the episode on October 14 will be taped a week earlier, following the live show on October 7 in St. Louis, MO. This double taping is anticipated due to WWE's European tour occurring around the same time.

WWE NXT to Debut New Logo and Presentation Style on October 1

WWE is set to undergo significant changes beyond just the cable television home for NXT in the near future. Reports indicate that a new era [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 27, 2024 07:53PM


Tags: #wwe #raw #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89496/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π