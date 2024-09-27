Swerve Strickland Declares Commitment to AEW: “I’m Happy with Building Myself”

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X



Swerve Strickland is proud of his growth in AEW.

During his appearance on The Breakfast Club, he expressed that he has no desire to return to WWE, preferring to continue developing his career in AEW.

“No, I’m happy with building AEW. I’m happy with building myself in AEW,” Strickland stated. “AEW has given me something that I don’t think WWE could ever give me... Tony Khan didn’t take a chance on me; he knew what he wanted and told me to grow. There was no red tape. I learned how to become a true businessman on top of just a professional wrestler. That’s why ‘The Mogul’ persona is truly personified in AEW.”

Strickland recently signed a lucrative new AEW contract. Despite WWE's interest in him, Strickland commented on reports from Dave Meltzer about WWE perceiving his contract as detrimental to the sport: “They only complain when a Black person gets paid... If I’m not your concern, don’t worry about it. Don’t worry about my pockets. We good.”

Released by WWE in November 2021, Strickland confirmed that WWE had inquired about his availability after he joined AEW. He recently became the first Black men’s World Champion in AEW history and has been off TV since losing to Hangman Page at All Out. Upon his return, he is expected to engage in a storyline with MVP, who debuted on Dynamite Grand Slam.