MJF Cast in "Happy Gilmore 2" as Gordie

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Former AEW World Champion MJF has secured a role in Adam Sandler’s upcoming sequel, "Happy Gilmore 2." According to Deadline, MJF joins a cast that includes Sandler, Julie Bowen, and Christopher McDonald. The film is currently in production for Netflix.

While specific details about MJF's role remain undisclosed, it has been reported that he will play Gordie, one of Happy Gilmore's sons. Bowen and McDonald reprise their roles as Virginia Venit and Shooter McGavin, respectively. Additionally, NFL star Travis Kelce is expected to make a cameo, and Bad Bunny has also joined the cast.

MJF had been absent from AEW programming to film the movie, having last competed against Daniel Garcia at All Out on September 7. He made his acting debut in "The Iron Claw" and is set to appear in upcoming films "The Floaters" and "Stranglehold."