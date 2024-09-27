Behind the Scenes Update on WWE's Deal with Cardi B and Their Original Plans for Her

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has officially featured Cardi B in the trailer for its first-ever two-night SummerSlam in 2025, but the company has been eager to involve her in the WWE Universe long before this.

Reportedly, WWE showed interest in using one of Cardi B’s songs for their 2021 SummerSlam premium live event, with plans for her to make an in-person appearance as well. However, those plans were halted when the hip-hop star became pregnant, ending any possibility of her participation that year.

In addition to Cardi B, WWE also reached out to Mike Tyson and Megan Thee Stallion in 2021, hoping to incorporate more mainstream celebrities into its programming.

WWE continues to seek involvement from top stars in music, entertainment, and sports to enhance its premium live events and other major productions.